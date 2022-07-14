UrduPoint.com

Secretary/incharge Anti-dengue Measures Visits Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 14, 2022 | 09:51 PM

Secretary Labor Punjab / Incharge Anti-Dengue measures district Faisalabad Liaquat Ali Chatha visited the city and presided over a meeting on anti-dengue measures at DC Office, here on Thursday

Deputy Commissioner Lt. (retd) Sohail Ashraf, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Qaiser Abbas Rind, CEO FWMC Bilal Feroze Joya, Assistant Commissioners Mohammad Umar Maqbool, Sahibzada Mohammad Yousuf, CEO Health Dr Suleman Zahid, District Program Coordinator Dr Zulqarnain and officers of all concerned departments were present in the meeting.

The secretary said that due to monsoon season, the next one month is very sensitive in terms of breeding of dengue larvae therefore every department should remain vigilant. He directed that tire shops, graveyards and other breeding grounds for dengue larvae should be checked frequently.

�He said that real reporting should be done by intensifying the surveillance activities. He also urged to use all means of publicity for public awareness.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said that all the departments in the district have been assigned responsibilities in fight against dengue. "I will personally review the progress by conducting meeting of District Emergency Response Committee on daily basis," he added. He said that beds would also be allotted for potential dengue patients in the hospitals. Cases are being registered against the violators for not taking precautionary measures, he added.

Earlier, district program coordinator presented details of indoor and outdoor surveillance activities, registration of cases, issuance of notices to the violators and also briefed on other preventive measures including release of tilapia fish in ponds.

