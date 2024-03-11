Secry Health Visits Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2024 | 04:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jan visited the Government Dr. Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital on Monday.
According to a handout issued here, he inquired about patients' treatment and reviewed
facilities being provided to them, as well as availability and supply of medicines.
The secretary also reviewed progress of ongoing development schemes at the Government Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital, the Government TB Hospital, and the Nursing College and school.
On this occasion, he said a plan was being devised to review unavailable medical facilities in all government hospitals and to provide citizens with standard and modern medical healthcare.
He said that the timely completion of ongoing development projects in hospitals would be ensured, and there was no shortage of resources for this purpose.
Earlier, the Secretary Health Punjab also conducted a detailed visit to
the Sargodha Medical College.
