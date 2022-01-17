UrduPoint.com

SECs Providing Education, Training For Persons With Disabilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2022 | 07:06 PM

SECs providing education, training for persons with disabilities

Numbers of Special Education Centers (SECs) working in Rawalpindi and Islamabad for provision of education, training and rehabilitation of persons with Disabilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Numbers of Special Education Centers (SECs) working in Rawalpindi and Islamabad for provision of education, training and rehabilitation of persons with Disabilities.

In a written reply the ministry of Human Rights said that person; children with disabilities are entitled to get admission in these special education centers.

In the wake of 18th constitutional amendment, the mandate of Directorate General of special education has been restricted to Islamabad Capital Territories for provision of education, training and rehabilitation of persons with Disabilities.

Special education centers working under DGSE are providing these services to persons with disabilities residing in ICT.

Special education centers working in Rawalpindi under the government of Punjab are also providing the education, training and rehabilitation of persons with Disabilities.

However, students already enrolled and coming from Rawalpindi are being provided services without any discrimination till completion of their studies.

Related Topics

Islamabad Education Punjab Rawalpindi From Government

Recent Stories

Spanish Foreign Minister to Visit US on Monday - S ..

Spanish Foreign Minister to Visit US on Monday - Source

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report on ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report on Okara hospital death

2 minutes ago
 Fire erupts in kitchen, three injured

Fire erupts in kitchen, three injured

2 minutes ago
 DC reviews the progress of RED II vaccination driv ..

DC reviews the progress of RED II vaccination drive

2 minutes ago
 GB CM led delegation calls on Punjab chief ministe ..

GB CM led delegation calls on Punjab chief minister

2 minutes ago
 Kiev Court Refuses to Return Motion for Measure of ..

Kiev Court Refuses to Return Motion for Measure of Restraint for Poroshenko to P ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.