SECs providing education, training for persons with disabilities

Numbers of Special Education Centers (SECs) working in Rawalpindi and Islamabad for provision of education, training and rehabilitation of persons with Disabilities

17th Jan, 2022

In a written reply the ministry of Human Rights said that person; children with disabilities are entitled to get admission in these special education centers.

In the wake of 18th constitutional amendment, the mandate of Directorate General of special education has been restricted to Islamabad Capital Territories for provision of education, training and rehabilitation of persons with Disabilities.

Special education centers working under DGSE are providing these services to persons with disabilities residing in ICT.

Special education centers working in Rawalpindi under the government of Punjab are also providing the education, training and rehabilitation of persons with Disabilities.

However, students already enrolled and coming from Rawalpindi are being provided services without any discrimination till completion of their studies.