Sectarianism can be defeated by teachings of Sufi saints;Speakers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Sectarianism can be defeated through the teachings of great Sufis like Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Farid, said Sajjada Nasheen of Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Farid Dargah Khawaja Moin un Din Mehboob Korija, here Monday.

Addressing the Khawaja Ghulam Farid Literary Conference held at Punjab Arts Council, he said that the popularity and sweetness of the Seraiki language was a gift of Khawaja Ghulam Farid.

Moin U Din said that Ghulam Farid had penned all the details of the Indus Valley culture in his poetry.

While speaking on the occasion, Chairman of the World Seraiki Congress and eminent scholar Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi said that Khawaja Ghulam Farid was called Rumi of Seraiki language.

"The colour of Sufism is prominent in his poetry", adding, the poetry of Khawaja Ghulam Farid mentioned the fragrance of soil, genuine love and virtual love, and pleasant seasons, fields and deserts.

The conference was addressed by renowned intellectual Mazhar Arif, Rashida Nabil Hussain, Dr Sadia Kamal, Hashim Abro, Zahid Saleem, Ali Raza Hamdani, Ehsan Kabria, Mumtaz Hussain Soomro, Akhlaq Zaidi, Alimdar Bukhari, Asiya Chaudhry and other speakers.