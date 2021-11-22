UrduPoint.com

Sectarianism Can Be Defeated By Teachings Of Sufi Saints;Speakers

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 07:44 PM

Sectarianism can be defeated by teachings of Sufi saints;Speakers

Sectarianism can be defeated through the teachings of great Sufis like Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Farid, said Sajjada Nasheen of Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Farid Dargah Khawaja Moin un Din Mehboob Korija, here Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Sectarianism can be defeated through the teachings of great Sufis like Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Farid, said Sajjada Nasheen of Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Farid Dargah Khawaja Moin un Din Mehboob Korija, here Monday.

Addressing the Khawaja Ghulam Farid Literary Conference held at Punjab Arts Council, he said that the popularity and sweetness of the Seraiki language was a gift of Khawaja Ghulam Farid.

Moin U Din said that Ghulam Farid had penned all the details of the Indus Valley culture in his poetry.

While speaking on the occasion, Chairman of the World Seraiki Congress and eminent scholar Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi said that Khawaja Ghulam Farid was called Rumi of Seraiki language.

"The colour of Sufism is prominent in his poetry", adding, the poetry of Khawaja Ghulam Farid mentioned the fragrance of soil, genuine love and virtual love, and pleasant seasons, fields and deserts.

The conference was addressed by renowned intellectual Mazhar Arif, Rashida Nabil Hussain, Dr Sadia Kamal, Hashim Abro, Zahid Saleem, Ali Raza Hamdani, Ehsan Kabria, Mumtaz Hussain Soomro, Akhlaq Zaidi, Alimdar Bukhari, Asiya Chaudhry and other speakers.

Related Topics

World United Nations Punjab Congress All Love

Recent Stories

ADNOC Distribution launches next generation retail ..

ADNOC Distribution launches next generation retail experience

13 minutes ago
 Putin, Italian Prime Minister Discuss Situation on ..

Putin, Italian Prime Minister Discuss Situation on EU-Belarus Border - Kremlin

14 minutes ago
 US Imposes Sanctions on 4 Individuals in Afghanist ..

US Imposes Sanctions on 4 Individuals in Afghanistan - Treasury

14 minutes ago
 US Allocates $165,000 to Fight Illicit Trade in To ..

US Allocates $165,000 to Fight Illicit Trade in Toxic Chemicals in Africa - OPCW

14 minutes ago
 Almost Half of German Firms Say High Energy Prices ..

Almost Half of German Firms Say High Energy Prices Hurt Competitiveness - Poll

14 minutes ago
 Pfizer says Covid shot 100% effective in adolescen ..

Pfizer says Covid shot 100% effective in adolescents after 4 months

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.