UrduPoint.com

Sectarianism Causes Death, Destruction In Society: Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2022 | 09:35 PM

Sectarianism causes death, destruction in society: Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi

Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East and Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Saturday said sectarianism had caused death and destruction in the society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East and Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Saturday said sectarianism had caused death and destruction in the society.

Addressing the 4th Paigham-e-Pakistan training of trainers' workshop for religious leaders and faculty members of the International Islamic University, Islamabad, he lamented that there were a number of unfolded stories of sectarian-extremism which had destroyed many families since 1980 in the country.

Ashrafi said Paigham-e-Pakistan was the crux of all efforts made during the last four decades for religious harmony in the country.

He said after Resolution of Pakistan, it was the most important document which had the solution of all persistent issues being faced by various segments of the society.

He said to achieve this milestone, he had put his life at stake many a time adding seven murder attempts had been made on him so far in which five of them were made by the people of his own school of thought.

He said speaking and making efforts for religious harmony particularly in a society where the level of tolerance was zero, was a quite difficult task.

Ashrafi pledged to continue his journey towards love, peace and intersect and interfaith harmony till the last breath of his life.

He, with tearful eyes, said that he could not come out of mental agony of Peshawar tragedy in which a minor boy was severely injured without knowing his fault.

He said the shocking news of a seven-day-old baby girl who shot dead by his father in Mianwali and another 22-day-old found with throat slit in Karachi had made him further dejected.

He said every individual including Ulema and Mashaikh had to play their role to stop such rising inhuman acts in the society.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Injured Dead Murder Islamabad Resolution Peshawar Middle East Mianwali International Islamic University All Love

Recent Stories

Punjab govt taking effective measures to promote t ..

Punjab govt taking effective measures to promote tourism: Hasaan Khawar

16 seconds ago
 Spanish ambassador calls on Shah Mahmood Qureshi's ..

Spanish ambassador calls on Shah Mahmood Qureshi's residence

19 seconds ago
 Abrar ul Haq visits city, appreciates PHA's beauti ..

Abrar ul Haq visits city, appreciates PHA's beautification work

21 seconds ago
 Pervaiz Elahi, Tariq Bashir, Sadaqat Abbasi visit ..

Pervaiz Elahi, Tariq Bashir, Sadaqat Abbasi visit Basharat's residence for condo ..

22 seconds ago
 FS, Deputy SG EU discuss situation in Ukraine

FS, Deputy SG EU discuss situation in Ukraine

47 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar offers condolen ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar offers condolence

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>