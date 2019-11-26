Sectarianism eliminated due to timely action by Punjab police: IGP

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Capt (Retd) Arif Nawaz Khan has said that sectarianism has been eliminated due to timely actions by Punjab police and inter-religious mutual harmony among religious scholars along with implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs), devised under the National Action Plan, being strictly ensured in this regard.

He said this during a meeting with different religious scholars belonging to different schools of thought and members of district peace committee, at Central Police Office here on Tuesday.

He said that Punjab police were fully alert for maintenance and supremacy of law despite protection of lives and properties of people and every sacrifice would be offered for the mission of public service and protection.

Strong coordination between the public and police was the need of hour for maintaining law and order in society so that process of elimination of professional criminals could be intensified, he added.

The religious leaders lauded the leadership of IGP Punjab and paid homage to Punjab police for maintaining law and order in all districts during the important religious events especially Eid Milad-un-Nabi and Muharram-ul-Haram and said that due to untiring efforts and determination of the Punjab police, there was peaceful environment in the country.

They said that Punjab police were performing its duties with determination for protection of lives and property of public in routine despite religious and national events.

The delegation presented a shield to IGP Punjab for maintaining law and order in all cities of the province.

Special Fateha khawani was held for Shuhada of the Punjab Police. Allama Shakeel Rehman Nasir, Allama Hafiz Muhammad Kazim Raza Naqvi, Allama Muhammad Zubair Virk, Mufti Syed Ashiq Hussain, Allama Hafiz Samiullah and Rana Abdul Mannan, along with other persons, were members of the delegation.