Sectary Establishment KP visits to DIKhan to inspect implementation of SOPs

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Secretary Establishment Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Jamaluddin on Tuesday paid visit to various factories and industrial units to check implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against spread of coronavirus.

Among other factories and industrial units, the secretary establishment visited Bahu flour mills, Chashma Ghee Mills, MS Chemicals and Chashma Sugar Mills.

During the visit which was undertaken on the directives of chief secretary, fine of Rs 50,000 fine was imposed on one industrial unit for violating the SOPs. The unit was warned that it would be sealed if failed to comply with SOPs in future.

Accompanied by Assistant Director Industries Arifullah, Syed Jamaluddin expressed satisfaction over implementation of SOPs by the industrial units.

He directed owners of factories and industrial units to strictly follow SOPs especially using face mask, observing social distancing, frequently washing hands, sanitization and conducting disinfection spray to ensure safety of workers and control spread of the coronavirus.

He directed the assistant director industries to undertake visit to industrial units in the district according to schedule to ensure implementation of the SOPs.

He said the government eased lockdown to allow industrial units to reopen to mitigate their difficulties, now owners and public should also give positive response by following the officially prescribed precautionary measures against the contagion.

He said that currently taking precautions were only available option or remedy to control the deadly disease, adding collective efforts should be made to meet the challenge.