UrduPoint.com

Section 144 Cr.P.C. Imposed Around Examination Centres

Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2023 | 10:30 PM

Section 144 Cr.P.C. imposed around examination centres

The divisional administration Hyderabad has imposed Section 144 Cr. P.C. from May 8 to 23, 2023 at the examination centre of all districts of the division where annual examination 2023 of Secondary School Certificate Part-I and Part-II will be conducted under management of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :The divisional administration Hyderabad has imposed Section 144 Cr. P.C. from May 8 to 23, 2023 at the examination centre of all districts of the division where annual examination 2023 of Secondary school Certificate Part-I and Part-II will be conducted under management of board of Intermediate and Secondary education Hyderabad.

According to announcement here on Thursday, the divisional administration has declared all examination centres as prohibited area and imposed ban on the entry of unauthorized persons. The appearing candidates and examination staff will be exempted from this order.

Besides, the divisional administration has also prohibited the use of photocopiers at the shops around these centres during the conduct of examinations.

Related Topics

Hyderabad BISE May All From P

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours Arabian Travel Market 2 ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours Arabian Travel Market 2023

40 minutes ago
 World FZO’s 9th Annual International Conference ..

World FZO’s 9th Annual International Conference &amp; Exhibition concludes in ..

40 minutes ago
 KMC marks Day' on name firefighters martyred in No ..

KMC marks Day' on name firefighters martyred in North Karachi factory fire trage ..

41 minutes ago
 PM condemns firing on teachers in Kurram, condoles ..

PM condemns firing on teachers in Kurram, condoles with bereaved families

41 minutes ago
 ANP condemns killing of teachers in Upper Kurram

ANP condemns killing of teachers in Upper Kurram

41 minutes ago
 Admin to frame new SOPs for restaurants, fast-food ..

Admin to frame new SOPs for restaurants, fast-food outlets

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.