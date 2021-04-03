Section 144 enforced against those no using face mask

(@FahadShabbir)

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) ::District Administration Saturday enforced Section 144 to make the use of masks mandatory in Bajaur.

According to a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Fayyaz Khan, the administration has declared the use of masks mandatory in view of the increase in corona cases in the district and has implemented section 144 in this regard.

According to the statement, action will be taken against those who do not wear masks in public places and bazaars, which may include fines and jail terms.

Shopkeepers, who do not use masks and gloves inside the shop, will also be arrested and fined.

The public is urged to strictly follow the instructions given by the government and the administration to defend against the third dangerous wave of Coronavirus. Meanwhile, as per the directive of the administration, all the trade centers across the district remained completely closed on Saturday while transport within the district also remained closed.