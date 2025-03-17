Section 144 Enforced Around Abbottabad Exam Centers To Ensure Fair Conduct
Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2025 | 07:10 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) District administration Abbottabad on Monday imposed Section 144 around examination centers to maintain a fair and peaceful environment for the Federal board Matriculation Examinations.
Under this directive, all types of gatherings within a 200-meter radius of the designated exam centers will remain strictly prohibited until March 25, 2025.
The restriction applies to multiple educational institutions across Abbottabad, including FG Boys Public School, Army Burn Hall College for Boys on Mansehra Road, Army Public school & College at PMA Kakul, Army Burn Hall College for Girls, FG Fazaia Public School at PAF Base Kalabagh, and Army Public School & College at FF Center, Murree Chowk on Mansehra Road.
Authorities have emphasized that the enforcement of Section 144 aims to prevent any disturbances during the examinations, ensuring a smooth process for students. Strict action will be taken against anyone violating the restrictions.
