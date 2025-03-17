Open Menu

Section 144 Enforced Around Abbottabad Exam Centers To Ensure Fair Conduct

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Section 144 enforced around Abbottabad exam centers to ensure fair conduct

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) District administration Abbottabad on Monday imposed Section 144 around examination centers to maintain a fair and peaceful environment for the Federal board Matriculation Examinations.

Under this directive, all types of gatherings within a 200-meter radius of the designated exam centers will remain strictly prohibited until March 25, 2025.

The restriction applies to multiple educational institutions across Abbottabad, including FG Boys Public School, Army Burn Hall College for Boys on Mansehra Road, Army Public school & College at PMA Kakul, Army Burn Hall College for Girls, FG Fazaia Public School at PAF Base Kalabagh, and Army Public School & College at FF Center, Murree Chowk on Mansehra Road.

Authorities have emphasized that the enforcement of Section 144 aims to prevent any disturbances during the examinations, ensuring a smooth process for students. Strict action will be taken against anyone violating the restrictions.

Recent Stories

Rabdan Academy earns European EFQM certification

Rabdan Academy earns European EFQM certification

59 seconds ago
 Rupee strengthens in interbank Market, Dollar gain ..

Rupee strengthens in interbank Market, Dollar gains in Open Market

4 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality launches ‘Home First’ initi ..

Dubai Municipality launches ‘Home First’ initiative to provide comprehensive ..

16 minutes ago
 Gold prices go up to an all-time high once again i ..

Gold prices go up to an all-time high once again in Pakistan

24 minutes ago
 Cricketer collapses, dies in Adelaide amid Austral ..

Cricketer collapses, dies in Adelaide amid Australia heatwave

35 minutes ago
 Model Nadia Hussain apologizes to FIA over bribery ..

Model Nadia Hussain apologizes to FIA over bribery allegation

1 hour ago
Pakistan Business Council Sharjah Hosts Prestigiou ..

Pakistan Business Council Sharjah Hosts Prestigious Suhoor Gathering with Dignit ..

1 hour ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Attends Ramadan Suh ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Attends Ramadan Suhoor at Ismaili Centre Dubai, H ..

1 hour ago
 Grand Iftar Dinner Honoring Journalists in Ajman

Grand Iftar Dinner Honoring Journalists in Ajman

1 hour ago
 No proposal to increase salaries, pensions under c ..

No proposal to increase salaries, pensions under consideration this year: FinMin

1 hour ago
 Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center hosts first ..

Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center hosts first 'Rescue Night' event

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution to regulate ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution to regulate free zone establishments opera ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan