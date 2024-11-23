Open Menu

Section 144 Enforced In Federal Capital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Section 144 enforced in federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Islamabad authorities have enforced Section 144 across the Federal capital to ensure law and order in the city, following the directives of the Islamabad High Court on Saturday.

Police officials have assured that all necessary measures will be taken to implement Section 144 effectively, a public relation officer told APP.

Citizens are urged to refrain from participating in any illegal activities, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the law for collective safety, he said.

Resources are being utilized to safeguard the lives, properties, and assets of residents, with police actively present to maintain law and order in the city, he added.

Authorities have warned that strict action will be taken against those found violating the law to uphold peace and security in Islamabad.

