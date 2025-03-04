Section 144 enforced near examination centers in

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) To ensure a peaceful environment during the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) examinations, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Haripur, Shozab Abbas on Tuesday has imposed Section 144 within a 200-yard radius of designated examination centers.

The restriction, effective from March 3, 2025, to April 11, 2025, applies to Government Technical & Vocational Center, Ghazi, Haripur, and Government Centennial Model Higher Secondary school No. 01, Haripur.

Under this order, all gatherings near the examination centers are strictly prohibited.

Violators will face legal action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), and the relevant Station House Officer (SHO) has been directed to register FIRs against those who breach the order.

DC Shozab Abbas stressed that the measure is necessary to maintain law and order and ensure the smooth and uninterrupted conduct of examinations.