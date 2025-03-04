Open Menu

Section 144 Enforced Near Examination Centers In

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Section 144 enforced near examination centers in

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) To ensure a peaceful environment during the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) examinations, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Haripur, Shozab Abbas on Tuesday has imposed Section 144 within a 200-yard radius of designated examination centers.

The restriction, effective from March 3, 2025, to April 11, 2025, applies to Government Technical & Vocational Center, Ghazi, Haripur, and Government Centennial Model Higher Secondary school No. 01, Haripur.

Under this order, all gatherings near the examination centers are strictly prohibited.

Violators will face legal action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), and the relevant Station House Officer (SHO) has been directed to register FIRs against those who breach the order.

DC Shozab Abbas stressed that the measure is necessary to maintain law and order and ensure the smooth and uninterrupted conduct of examinations.

Recent Stories

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new ..

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new financial package for entrepr ..

38 minutes ago
 On behalf of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arri ..

On behalf of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Cairo to attend Extraor ..

1 hour ago
 Sandbox Dubai strikes first global partnership wit ..

Sandbox Dubai strikes first global partnership with AI Centre Hamburg

1 hour ago
 AIM Congress 2025 hosts TradeTech Forum on April 8

AIM Congress 2025 hosts TradeTech Forum on April 8

1 hour ago
 Arabian Travel Market 2025 to open April 28 in Dub ..

Arabian Travel Market 2025 to open April 28 in Dubai

1 hour ago
 AD Ports Group prepares to receive Panamax cranes ..

AD Ports Group prepares to receive Panamax cranes for new terminal in Egypt

1 hour ago
Ministry of Finance, Abu Dhabi University cooperat ..

Ministry of Finance, Abu Dhabi University cooperate in developing research, trai ..

2 hours ago
 Federal Supreme Court rejects appeals in 'Terroris ..

Federal Supreme Court rejects appeals in 'Terrorist Justice and Dignity Organisa ..

2 hours ago
 Matriculation exams: Punjab education minister war ..

Matriculation exams: Punjab education minister warns cheating mafia of strict ac ..

2 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs4800 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs4800 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 'Imran Khan rejects possibility of any deal despit ..

'Imran Khan rejects possibility of any deal despite govt tactics'

3 hours ago
 Culture Summit Abu Dhabi kicks off April 27

Culture Summit Abu Dhabi kicks off April 27

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan