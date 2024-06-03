Section 144 extended on state lands

Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Dr. Azmatullah Wazir on Monday under Section 144 Cr, P.C extended ban for further 60 days on all kinds of sale/purchase/construction/encroachment in respect of the State Land, Shamilat e-Deh and land along Toi and Algada, in the district

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Dr. Azmatullah Wazir on Monday under Section 144 Cr, P.C extended ban for further 60 days on all kinds of sale/purchase/construction/encroachment in respect of the State Land, Shamilat e-Deh and land along Toi and Algada, in the district.

A notification to this effect said all ACs, AACs, Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars, Circle Girdawars and Revenue Staff has been directed to ensure implementation of this order and in case of any violation initiate legal action against the violators.

APP/vak