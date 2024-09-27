Open Menu

Section 144 Implemented In Battagram To Combat Illegal Fishing

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Section 144 implemented in Battagram to combat illegal fishing

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) In a significant move to protect aquatic life in the Batgram district, Deputy Commissioner Asif Ali Khan Friday has enforced Section 144 against the use of chemicals, explosives, electric currents, and other prohibited equipment for fishing.

This decision follows a report from the District Fisheries Officer, highlighting ongoing challenges faced by the Fisheries Department due to illegal fishermen employing dangerous night fishing methods. The use of such harmful practices not only inflicts severe damage to the natural ecosystem but also poses serious threats to local aquatic species.

In response to the Fisheries Officer’s concerns, the Deputy Commissioner immediately issued an order banning the use of these prohibited devices for fishing.

This order is set to remain in effect until October 31, 2024, and violators will face stringent legal action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Describing the order as a vital step for the conservation of the district’s aquatic life and ecosystem, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized that strict measures would be taken against individuals involved in illegal fishing activities, with offenders being brought before the court.

To ensure public awareness, the order will be prominently displayed in government gazettes, Tehsil Council offices, Municipal Committee offices, and police stations throughout the district.

More Stories From Pakistan