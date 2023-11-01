Section 144 imposed against illegal cattle markets

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Local administration imposed section 144 on setting up illegal cattle markets anywhere in the district.

According to the notification issued from the Deputy Commissioner's office here, the animal trade would

be allowed only in designated markets of the district authority.

Anyone would be found violating the order

be dealt with strictly under the law, it was stated.

The ban would stay intact until November 8, concluded the notification.