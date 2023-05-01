UrduPoint.com

Section-144 Imposed Amid Security Concerns

Published May 01, 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :The district administration here on Monday imposed a ban on public gatherings amid security concerns on Sunday till May 3.

A notification issued here stated that the ban falls under Section-144 which prohibits gatherings and meetings of more than five individuals across the district for the next three days.

The ban was imposed after law enforcement agencies alerted authorities of plans by miscreants to disrupt the peaceful law and order situation in the district.

The public urged to avoid unnecessary gatherings, with violators of the ban subject to prosecution under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code, the notification added.

