Section 144 Imposed Around FBISE & AIOU Exam Centers In Abbottabad

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2024 | 06:52 PM

Section 144 imposed around FBISE & AIOU exam centers in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) In preparation for the Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC) 2nd Annual Examination 2024, Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal on Thursday enforced a ban on gatherings within a 200-yard radius of Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) examination centers under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Similarly, the district admin has also imposed a ban within a 200-yard radius of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) examination centers under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code 1898.

The FBISE Controller of Examinations has announced that the final exams will commence on October 17. To ensure the smooth and transparent administration of these exams, Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal has imposed restrictions around several key examination centers in Abbottabad.

These include Army Burn Hall College for Boys on Manshera Road, Army Public School and College PMA Kakul, and Army Public School and College FF Center at Murree Chowk.

This restriction will be in effect from Oct 17 to November 16. Any violations of this order will result in strict legal action.

The four examination centers included Regional Campus AIOU Murree Road Abbottabad, Regional Campus AIOU adjacent to BISE Murree Road, Govt. Degree College for Boys Havelian and Government Higher Secondary School No. 1 Abbottabad.

According to the notification, legal actions will be taken against anyone found contravening the Section 144 order.

