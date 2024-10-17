Section 144 Imposed Around FBISE & AIOU Exam Centers In Abbottabad
Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2024 | 06:52 PM
In preparation for the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) 2nd Annual Examination 2024, Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal on Thursday enforced a ban on gatherings within a 200-yard radius of Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) examination centers under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) In preparation for the Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC) 2nd Annual Examination 2024, Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal on Thursday enforced a ban on gatherings within a 200-yard radius of Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) examination centers under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code.
Similarly, the district admin has also imposed a ban within a 200-yard radius of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) examination centers under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code 1898.
The FBISE Controller of Examinations has announced that the final exams will commence on October 17. To ensure the smooth and transparent administration of these exams, Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal has imposed restrictions around several key examination centers in Abbottabad.
These include Army Burn Hall College for Boys on Manshera Road, Army Public School and College PMA Kakul, and Army Public School and College FF Center at Murree Chowk.
This restriction will be in effect from Oct 17 to November 16. Any violations of this order will result in strict legal action.
The four examination centers included Regional Campus AIOU Murree Road Abbottabad, Regional Campus AIOU adjacent to BISE Murree Road, Govt. Degree College for Boys Havelian and Government Higher Secondary School No. 1 Abbottabad.
According to the notification, legal actions will be taken against anyone found contravening the Section 144 order.
Recent Stories
Shakib says not returning to Bangladesh over 'security issue': media
Special committee discusses KP House Islamabad matters in detail
Price of gold surges
Mbappe to keep any explanations for Swedish justice, 'if necessary' - lawyer
Rajarasti to Umerkot road to be built on priority: Senate told
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visits Pakistan Airports Authorit ..
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain's briefing on important topics and memor ..
Teams confirm participation in SA Cross Country C'ship
APHC highlights plight of detained Hurriyat leaders & activists
Al-Shifa Trust urges govt to establish Eye’s hospitals at tehsil level
CDA Chairman lauds field workers for successful hosting of SCO Moot
SAU organizes roadshow for Huawei ICT skills competition
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Special committee discusses KP House Islamabad matters in detail6 minutes ago
-
Rajarasti to Umerkot road to be built on priority: Senate told6 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visits Pakistan Airports Authority Headquarters6 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain's briefing on important topics and memorandum of agreement i ..19 minutes ago
-
APHC highlights plight of detained Hurriyat leaders & activists11 minutes ago
-
Al-Shifa Trust urges govt to establish Eye’s hospitals at tehsil level11 minutes ago
-
CDA Chairman lauds field workers for successful hosting of SCO Moot11 minutes ago
-
Senate passes Deposit Protection, Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis Property) Bill ..13 minutes ago
-
Senate session likely to continue till Oct 2916 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar felicitates nation on successful conclusion of SCO CHG conference16 minutes ago
-
Eight illegal buildings demolished16 minutes ago
-
Election Tribunal transfer case: PTI’s plea for one more week time rejected16 minutes ago