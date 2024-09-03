Section 144 imposed around FBISE examination centers in Abbottabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) In preparation for the Annual Examination 2024, Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal has enforced a ban on gatherings within a 200-yard radius of Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) examination centers under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code 1898.

The FBISE Controller of Examinations has announced that the final exams will commence on September 10, 2024.

To ensure the smooth and transparent administration of these exams, Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal has implemented restrictions around several key examination centers in Abbottabad. These include Army Burn Hall College for Boys on Manshera Road, Army Public school and College PMA Kakul, and Army Public School and College FF Center at Murree Chowk.

This restriction will be in effect from September 10 through September 28, 2024. Any violations of this order will result in strict legal action.