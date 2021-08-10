Section-144 imposed as part of Muharram security measures

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The District Administration imposed section 144 in the provincial metropolis as part of security measures for Muharram-ul-Haram.

The Deputy Commissioner through a notification issued on Tuesday said that from 1st Muharram to 13 Muharram the Section-144 would remain imposed in the whole district to ensure security maintenance.

Under the section display of arms, pillion riding, wall-chalking and tinted glasses of vehicles would strictly be dealt with.

The administration further said that except rent-a-car business and petrol pumps sale and purchase and take away of petrol would remain banned in the city.

The administration urged the citizens to avoid unnecessary visits to bazaars and extend support to law enforcers for maintenance of peace during Muharram-ul- Haram.