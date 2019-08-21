UrduPoint.com
Section 144 Imposed As Part Of Muharram Security Measures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 05:23 PM

The District Administration on Wednesday imposed section 144 across the district as part of security measures for Muharram ul Haram and beefed up security in the city

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) : The District Administration on Wednesday imposed section 144 across the district as part of security measures for Muharram ul Haram and beefed up security in the city.

The Deputy Commissioner through a notification banned pillion riding within the city from 1st Muharram to 8th Muharram while the motorbike riding would totally be banned on 9th and 10th of Muharram.

Similarly, display of arms and carrying knife, stick or any other such tools would also be prohibited during the first 10 days of Muharram.

Under section 144 hatred material, audio or video cassettes, posters or other material would be banned and used of loudspeaker other then Azan would be prohibited.

The district administration has also banned sale of petrol in bottles and gas cylinders while all sort of construction on way of Muharram processions would not be allowed. Standing on roof tops would be prohibited during procession timing.

