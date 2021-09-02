Section 144 imposed at exam premises

The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah in an announcement said that section 144 was imposed during Annual Examinations 2019 of LL.B Part-I, Part-II and Part-III commencing from September 2, 2021 to Sept 17, 2021 in order to prevent use of unfair means

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah in an announcement said that section 144 was imposed during Annual Examinations 2019 of LL.B Part-I, Part-II and Part-III commencing from September 2, 2021 to Sept 17, 2021 in order to prevent use of unfair means.

Notification added that Deputy Commissioner Naushehro Feroze has recommended imposing section 144 during LLB Part-1, 2 and 3 to avoid any untoward incident and prevent entry of persons other than candidates appearing at the examinations.

Commissioner Syed Mohsin Ali under authority give by the Sindh Government has imposed section 144 at all examination centers of the division.

According to the announcement the entry of any unauthorized person other than the candidates and staff on exam duty are barred from entering the center. Announcement said that use of Photostat machines are banned in the jurisdiction of exam centers and at the time of holding of exam papers. It says in case of contravention of order, police have been authorized to initiate legal action undersection 188 PPC.