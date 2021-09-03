Section 144 imposed at exam premises

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah has imposed Section 144 at examination centers where annual examinations of Allama Iqbal Open University Spring Semester 202 are being held.

According to notification, section 144 is imposed to bar entry of unauthorized persons at examination centers to prevent use of unfair means and functioning of photostate machines in the examination center areas.

Notification has authorized police department to initiate legal action under sec 188 in case of violation of section 144.