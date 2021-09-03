UrduPoint.com

Section 144 Imposed At Exam Premises

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 07:37 PM

Section 144 imposed at exam premises

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah has imposed Section 144 at examination centers where annual examinations of Allama Iqbal Open University Spring Semester 202 are being held

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah has imposed Section 144 at examination centers where annual examinations of Allama Iqbal Open University Spring Semester 202 are being held.

According to notification, section 144 is imposed to bar entry of unauthorized persons at examination centers to prevent use of unfair means and functioning of photostate machines in the examination center areas.

Notification has authorized police department to initiate legal action under sec 188 in case of violation of section 144.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Allama Iqbal Open University

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews all services provided to ..

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews all services provided to Afghan families at Emirates H ..

8 minutes ago
 Ministry of Interior calls on media to uphold accu ..

Ministry of Interior calls on media to uphold accuracy and disseminate informati ..

23 minutes ago
 Weather to remain hot, humid during next few days: ..

Weather to remain hot, humid during next few days: PMD

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister orders crackdown on artificial pric ..

Chief Minister orders crackdown on artificial price-hike

1 minute ago
 China closely monitors situation in Afghanistan: W ..

China closely monitors situation in Afghanistan: Wang Wenbin

4 minutes ago
 Libyan army units use artillery in Tripoli clash

Libyan army units use artillery in Tripoli clash

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.