Section 144 imposed at exam premisses in Nawabshah

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Rasheed Ahmed Zardari on the request of Registrar Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Shaheed Benazirabad, has imposed Section 144 within the limits of the Examination Center

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Rasheed Ahmed Zardari on the request of Registrar Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Shaheed Benazirabad, has imposed Section 144 within the limits of the Examination Center.

The Annual Examinations for the year 2021 are being conducted in District Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze in AD, BA, B.Sc, B.Com Part-1 and 2and MA and M.Com (previous and final).

According to notification, restrictions have been imposed on functioning of Photostat machines, entry of any non-concern person in the premises of examination center in order to avert any untoward incident.