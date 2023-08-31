Open Menu

Section 144 Imposed At Exams Premises

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2023 | 08:56 PM

Section 144 imposed at exams premises

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Muhammad Abbas Baloch through a notification has imposed Section 144 CrPc at the examination center of Tehsil Moro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Muhammad Abbas Baloch through a notification has imposed Section 144 CrPc at the examination center of Tehsil Moro.

Section 144 would remain imposed from September 1 to 5 during the Spring Semester Final examination of Allama Iqbal Open University.

Section 144 CrPc has been imposed to prevent the use of unfair means during exam, entry of non-concerned persons at the exam centre except candidates appearing at the exam and use of Photostat machines in the limits of exam centre. The area police have been directed to initiate legal against violators of Section 144 CrPc under section 188 PPC.

It may be mentioned that Deputy Commission Naushehro Feroze through a letter had recommended Commissioner impose section 144 at examination centre.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Allama Iqbal Open University May September From

Recent Stories

May-9 cases: ATC extends physical remand of 86 PTI ..

May-9 cases: ATC extends physical remand of 86 PTI leaders, workers

8 minutes ago
 IT sector can be a game changer in current economi ..

IT sector can be a game changer in current economic situation: Mayor Karachi

14 minutes ago
 'Encroachments a serious problem in Karachi'; says ..

'Encroachments a serious problem in Karachi'; says Mayor Karachi

14 minutes ago
 Tourism Bus Tours launched to boost tourism in Kh ..

Tourism Bus Tours launched to boost tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

14 minutes ago
 Home minister constitutes committee for ensuring s ..

Home minister constitutes committee for ensuring security on Imam Hussain's Cheh ..

14 minutes ago
 Malaysia HC organizes flag hosting ceremony to cel ..

Malaysia HC organizes flag hosting ceremony to celebrate National Day

12 minutes ago
Saqib Rafiq appointed Chairman RWMC

Saqib Rafiq appointed Chairman RWMC

12 minutes ago
 Hot, humid weather likely in most parts of country ..

Hot, humid weather likely in most parts of country:PMD

12 minutes ago
 Chairman MTI Policy Board visits KTH

Chairman MTI Policy Board visits KTH

12 minutes ago
 Federal minister terms quality education key to de ..

Federal minister terms quality education key to development of nation

12 minutes ago
 DG NAB holds open public hearing, issues directive ..

DG NAB holds open public hearing, issues directives to address complaints

3 minutes ago
 Stocks largely shrug off sticky inflation data

Stocks largely shrug off sticky inflation data

11 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan