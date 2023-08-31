Section 144 imposed at exams premises

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Muhammad Abbas Baloch through a notification has imposed Section 144 CrPc at the examination center of Tehsil Moro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Muhammad Abbas Baloch through a notification has imposed Section 144 CrPc at the examination center of Tehsil Moro.

Section 144 would remain imposed from September 1 to 5 during the Spring Semester Final examination of Allama Iqbal Open University.

Section 144 CrPc has been imposed to prevent the use of unfair means during exam, entry of non-concerned persons at the exam centre except candidates appearing at the exam and use of Photostat machines in the limits of exam centre. The area police have been directed to initiate legal against violators of Section 144 CrPc under section 188 PPC.

It may be mentioned that Deputy Commission Naushehro Feroze through a letter had recommended Commissioner impose section 144 at examination centre.