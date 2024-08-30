Open Menu

Section 144 Imposed At Exams Premises In Nawabshah

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2024 | 12:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Syed Muhammad Sajjad Hyder, has issued a notification imposing Section 144 in the vicinity of the exam centre during the final exams of Allama Iqbal Open University's semester, to be held from September 2 to October 7 at the Moro Campus.

The notification prohibits cheating and restricts entry to the exam centre to only candidates and authorised personnel.

The use of photocopy machines within the exam centre premises is also banned.

The notification warned that violators will face legal action under Section 188 PPC.

Deputy Commissioner of Naushahro Feroze had written a letter to Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, recommending the imposition of Section 144 in the exam centre.

