Section 144 Imposed At Lower Dir
Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir, under Section 144, has imposed ban on display of weapons within limits of the district.
District administration has also imposed ban on one wheeling, over speeding, drifting, installation of warning lights and use of loudspeakers in vehicles.
The violators found guilty of defying the ban will be punished according to law, said an official statement.
