Section 144 Imposed, Eunuch Jailed In Kohat

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 01:18 PM

The district administration on Wednesday imposed Section 144 in Kohat district in the "wake of public safety" and to maintain law and order, a notification to this respect was issued by Deputy Commissioner, Matiullah Khan

Under Section 144, wall chalking, infuriating and inciting speeches, pillion riding, use of loud speaker except for Azan, stay of strangers in hotels near Imambargah and aerial firing will be completely banned in Kohat district.

Moreover, a eunuch has been sent to jail on charges of violation of traffic rules and thrashing of traffic police personnel in Zargaran bazaar of Kohat.

'Eunuch known as Lovely was stopped by a traffic police personnel for violation of one-way but the furious eunuch thrashed traffic police personnel. Lovely was sent to jail after his arrest.

