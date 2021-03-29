UrduPoint.com
Section 144 Imposed For 15 Days To Quell Spread Of COVID-19 In Quetta

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 10:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Balochistan Home Department has imposed Section 144 for 15 days in view of spike in coronavirus third wave in Quetta district on Monday.

According to an official notification, the section 144 has been implemented for 15 days in Quetta with the aim to control the spread of deadly virus which was rapidly spread in Quetta district, under the section 144, crowds, gatherings, processions, rallies and over meeting of five people are completely banned in the area.

It further said the district administration, law enforcement agencies and other concerned departments should ensure the implementation of standard operating procedures ( SOPs) adding that people should avoid social distances and wear face masks in order to tackle the spread of the epidemic virus.

