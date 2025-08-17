Section 144 imposed for 45 days to ensure public safety during monsoon season

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) The District Administration Rawalpindi, in compliance with the directives of the Home Department Punjab, has imposed Section 144 of the PPC for 45 days to safeguard the lives and properties of citizens during the ongoing monsoon rains.

According to the notification issued in this regard, Public gatherings, bathing, or any recreational activities near rivers, streams, nullahs, and dams are strictly prohibited. Entry of the general public at flood-prone or hazardous water flow points has been completely banned.

Strict and immediate legal action will be taken against violators of Section 144.

A spokesperson of the District Administration stated that this preventive measure has been taken to ensure the safety of citizens and to avert any untoward incident.

The public has been urged to strictly comply with the regulations and fully cooperate with the administration to prevent accidents during the monsoon season.