Section 144 imposed for a week

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Attock, Rao Atif Raza enforced section 144 for one week to ensure law and order in the district.

According to a notification, all kinds of gatherings, rallies, sit-ins, processions, meetings, demonstrations and other similar activities are banned across the district to overt any untoward incident.

The DC warned people of strict action against violating the order.