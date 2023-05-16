UrduPoint.com

Section 144 Imposed For A Week

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Section 144 imposed for a week

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Attock, Rao Atif Raza enforced section 144 for one week to ensure law and order in the district.

According to a notification, all kinds of gatherings, rallies, sit-ins, processions, meetings, demonstrations and other similar activities are banned across the district to overt any untoward incident.

The DC warned people of strict action against violating the order.

