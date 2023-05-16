Section 144 Imposed For A Week
Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2023 | 05:30 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Attock, Rao Atif Raza enforced section 144 for one week to ensure law and order in the district.
According to a notification, all kinds of gatherings, rallies, sit-ins, processions, meetings, demonstrations and other similar activities are banned across the district to overt any untoward incident.
The DC warned people of strict action against violating the order.