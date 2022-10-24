Section 144 imposed for AIOU examination centres

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) ::District Magistrate Junaid Khan on Monday imposed section 144 here in the district and banned entry of unauthorized persons in and around examination centers of Allam Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

The ban would remain intact from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in jurisdiction of examination centres and violators would be dealt under 188 PPC, warned a notification issued here.