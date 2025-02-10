Section 144 imposed for Cholistan rally

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq has imposed Section 144 at the site of the 20th International Cholistan Desert Rally from February 11 to 16.

According to a notification, the entry of unauthorized individuals, motorcyclists, unrelated vehicles, and the general public is prohibited on the rally track.

Additionally, the display of firearms and firing will be banned around the rally route. During this period, the movement of loaded vehicles in the rally area will also be restricted.