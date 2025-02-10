Open Menu

Section 144 Imposed For Cholistan Rally

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Section 144 imposed for Cholistan rally

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq has imposed Section 144 at the site of the 20th International Cholistan Desert Rally from February 11 to 16.

According to a notification, the entry of unauthorized individuals, motorcyclists, unrelated vehicles, and the general public is prohibited on the rally track.

Additionally, the display of firearms and firing will be banned around the rally route. During this period, the movement of loaded vehicles in the rally area will also be restricted.

Recent Stories

Dubai Health Authority launches 'Tawazun' podcast ..

Dubai Health Authority launches 'Tawazun' podcast to promote mental well-being

49 seconds ago
 Sharjah Ruler inspects several projects in Kalba

Sharjah Ruler inspects several projects in Kalba

58 seconds ago
 Ricky Ponting describes Saim Ayub’s absence for ..

Ricky Ponting describes Saim Ayub’s absence for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as m ..

3 minutes ago
 FIFA extends tenure current normalization committe ..

FIFA extends tenure current normalization committee until July 31, 2025

14 minutes ago
 Dubai Healthcare City Authority, Al Jalila Foundat ..

Dubai Healthcare City Authority, Al Jalila Foundation partner to advance medical ..

16 minutes ago
 Matthew Breetzke sets new record ODIs with a blist ..

Matthew Breetzke sets new record ODIs with a blistering innings

27 minutes ago
Grant Thornton UAE opens in Sharjah

Grant Thornton UAE opens in Sharjah

31 minutes ago
 UAE Rescue Teams Challenge 2025 kicks off tomorrow ..

UAE Rescue Teams Challenge 2025 kicks off tomorrow with 14 teams

31 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre administers 89,000+ ..

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre administers 89,000+ MMR vaccines to children in 2 ..

1 hour ago
 Tawazun Quality and Conformity commences operation ..

Tawazun Quality and Conformity commences operations

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Innovation Park advances future of smart l ..

Sharjah Innovation Park advances future of smart lighting technologies at Sharja ..

1 hour ago
 EU seeks clarification on imminent US tariffs on s ..

EU seeks clarification on imminent US tariffs on steel, aluminium exports

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan