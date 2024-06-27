Section 144 Imposed For Muharram
Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2024 | 02:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The district administration has imposed section 144 for a one-month period in the district to maintain peace and security during Muharram.
In this regard, the deputy commissioner of Peshawar has issued an order that will be effective from June 25 to July 25.
The order imposes a complete ban on tinted windows for vehicles and shops, aerial firing, and display of weapons.
Similarly, unauthorized individuals will also be prohibited from using police lights on their vehicles. The use of unregistered vehicles and vehicles with self-styled number plates is also banned.
Those who violate Section 144 will face legal action under Section 188 of the PPC.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi pleas for suspension of sentence in Iddat case rejected
Rupee gains 03 paisa against Dollar
China lauds establishment of SPU in Islamabad for foreigners
SECP chairman calls on Federal Insurance Ombudsman
Murree admin conducts crackdown on illegal constructions
Shopkeeper deprived of cash at gun point
AJK President urges overseas Kashmiris to oppose Modi's plans in the region
Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, others in illegal recruitment cas ..
CS chairs meeting to review Muharram arrangements
Parliament House faces security threat: NA Speaker
Over half of Sudanese face 'acute food insecurity': UN-backed report
Chairman PRCS meets with the US Ambassador in Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi pleas for suspension of sentence in Iddat case rejected9 minutes ago
-
China lauds establishment of SPU in Islamabad for foreigners22 minutes ago
-
Murree admin conducts crackdown on illegal constructions4 minutes ago
-
Shopkeeper deprived of cash at gun point4 minutes ago
-
Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, others in illegal recruitment case4 minutes ago
-
CS chairs meeting to review Muharram arrangements12 minutes ago
-
Parliament House faces security threat: NA Speaker12 minutes ago
-
Chairman PRCS meets with the US Ambassador in Pakistan12 minutes ago
-
Rs. 113,500 fine imposed on transporters49 minutes ago
-
Final thesis display by Fashion Design students Session 2020-2449 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri delegation protests at UN against Human Rights abuses in IIOJK49 minutes ago
-
DC Matiari directs for immediate arrangements in view of NDMA severe rainfall warning59 minutes ago