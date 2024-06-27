Open Menu

Section 144 Imposed For Muharram

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Section 144 imposed for Muharram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The district administration has imposed section 144 for a one-month period in the district to maintain peace and security during Muharram.

In this regard, the deputy commissioner of Peshawar has issued an order that will be effective from June 25 to July 25.

The order imposes a complete ban on tinted windows for vehicles and shops, aerial firing, and display of weapons.

Similarly, unauthorized individuals will also be prohibited from using police lights on their vehicles. The use of unregistered vehicles and vehicles with self-styled number plates is also banned.

Those who violate Section 144 will face legal action under Section 188 of the PPC.

