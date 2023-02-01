Section 144 imposed for one month

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :In the wake of recent incidents of terrorism and to maintain peace and law and order, Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Furqan Ashraf on Wednesday imposed Section-144 for a period of one month in the district.

According to a notification issued by the district administration, under the order, gatherings of five or more than five people will remain banned in public places.

The ban will start from February 01 and remain enforced for a period of one month. The violators of the ban would face legal action under section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code, the notification added.