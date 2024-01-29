Open Menu

Section 144 Imposed For Peaceful Elections In Khyber

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Section 144 imposed for peaceful elections in Khyber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Khyber Captain (Retd) Sanaullah Khan has issued a notification imposing Section 144 across the district for holding peaceful general elections, following instructions from the Department of Interior and Tribal Affairs.

"The notification prohibits the display of licensed and unlicensed weapons, security agencies are exempted from the restrictions of Section 144.

The notification states, "Section 144 has been implemented to maintain peace and security during the political and social activities of the election campaign. Section 144 will remain in effect for 15 days until February 10."

