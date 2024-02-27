Open Menu

Section-144 Imposed For Polio Drive In DI Khan

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Section-144 imposed for polio drive in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The district administration has imposed Section 144 for maintaining law and order situation in connection with the anti-polio campaign.

According to a notification issued here, Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad ordered the imposition of Section-144 which would remain enforced till March 02.

The pillion riding on motorcycles, display of arms and gathering of more than five people would be prohibited under the order.

APP/akt

Related Topics

Law And Order March

Recent Stories

Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbeha ..

Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbehaving with family

50 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound cas ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound case

1 hour ago
 NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit

NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit

3 hours ago
 ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats ..

ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats allocation today

3 hours ago
 Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response t ..

Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response to any aggression against Pakis ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter

4 hours ago
5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ be ..

5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ being commemorated today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Murray again hints at impending retirement

Murray again hints at impending retirement

16 hours ago
 Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid

Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid

16 hours ago
 Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD

Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan