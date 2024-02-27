Section-144 imposed for polio drive in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The district administration has imposed Section 144 for maintaining law and order situation in connection with the anti-polio campaign.

According to a notification issued here, Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad ordered the imposition of Section-144 which would remain enforced till March 02.

The pillion riding on motorcycles, display of arms and gathering of more than five people would be prohibited under the order.

