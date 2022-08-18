Section 144 imposed for safety of polio teams in Khyber Distt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Section 144 imposed for safety of polio teams in Khyber District here on Thursday.

The district administration Khyber has imposed Section-144 in the district, banning pillion ridding and unregistered motorbikes during polio campaign for 10 days till 30 August to avoid any untoward incident and safety of polio teams.

A notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Shah Fahad stated that strict security measures have been to avoid any untoward incident in the district.

The notification that if someone violates the law, strict action would be taken under section-188 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The district administration has constituted around 932 polio teams to vaccinate more than 2,32,000 children below five years age and special teams including tribal elders to persuade parents not willing to give polio drops to children by removing their misunderstanding.