Section 144 Imposed For Two Months In Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2022 | 10:41 PM

The district administration has imposed Section 144 in the federal capital for two months to avoid any untoward law and order situation besides prohibiting all kinds of gatherings in areas outside the Red Zone within a one-kilometre radius

The scope of Section 144 to prohibit all kinds of public gatherings was expanded in Islamabad following a new notification issued by the Office of the District Magistrate Islamabad Capital Territory on Friday after the protest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers at the Sindh House.

More areas outside the Red Zone within a one-kilometre radius have been included in the sensitive security zone by the Islamabad authorities besides extending the imposition of Section 144 for two months.

A notification issued by Islamabad's additional district magistrate Rana Waqas prohibits 'all kinds of gatherings of 5 or more persons, processions/rallies and demonstration inside the Red Zone'.

"Area west from the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Murree Road including new Embassy of China, Area South of University Road up to the 4th Avenue, Area South of Khayaban-e-Iqbal from 4th Avenue up to Ata Turk Avenue, Area East of Ata Turk Avenue up to Jinnah Avenue, Area East of Embassy Road up to Shahrah-e-Suhurwardy, Area North of Shahrah-e-Suhurwardy up to Serena Chowk, Area North of Dhokri Chowk (Convention Centre Chowk on Kashmir Highway) up to the intersection of Murree Road and 3rd Avenue) and areas outside the Red Zone within a 1-kilometre radius from the outer periphery of the Red Zone on all sides," it added.

The security forces have been directed to stay on high alert in the Red Zone, whereas, strict action will be taken against the lawbreakers.

