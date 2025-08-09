Open Menu

Section 144 Imposed In 13 Districts Of KP For Chehlum Imam Hussain (A.S)

Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Section 144 imposed in 13 districts of KP for Chehlum Imam Hussain (A.S)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) The Additional Chief Secretary has imposed Section 144 in 13 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, Kohat, Hangu, Bannu, Tank, DI Khan, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Nowshera, Haripur, Karam, Mardan, and Lakki Marwat. This restriction, effective from August 9 to August 15, aims to maintain law and order during the Chehlum Imam Hussain Alaih Salam.

Section 144 prohibits gatherings of more than four people, and violators will face strict legal action, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Kohat on Saturday.

According to the details, the imposition of Section 144 empowers district administrations to prohibit public gatherings and maintain peace in the region. Authorities will closely monitor the situation and take necessary measures to prevent any untoward incidents.

APP/ahr/378

