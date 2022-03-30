Section 144 imposed in 18 districts of KP

On the recommendations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police department, the districts administrations in 18 districts of the province have imposed section 144 due to conduct of local government elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :On the recommendations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police department, the districts administrations in 18 districts of the province have imposed section 144 due to conduct of local government elections.

In different notifications issued here on Wednesday it was said that under section 144 display of arms, public rallies and gatherings, display of provocative banners and posters and entry of male agents in female polling stations and use of mobile in polling stations would be banned during the elections.

The public were requested in the polling districts to cooperate with police, district administrations and polling staff for peaceful conduct of second phase of local government polls.