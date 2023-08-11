Open Menu

Section 144 Imposed In Abbottabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Section 144 imposed in Abbottabad

The district administration of Abbottabad has imposed Section 144 in the city for peaceful and smooth holding of the Azadi Prade on August 13 & 14 at the Pakistan Minitary Academy Kakul

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :The district administration of Abbottabad has imposed Section 144 in the city for peaceful and smooth holding of the Azadi Prade on August 13 & 14 at the Pakistan Minitary academy Kakul.

The restrictions imposed on activities under Section 144, included protests, firing, mining and blasting, flying of drones and quadcopters, and opening of shops in the vicinity of Ilyasi Gate and PMA Kakul, a notification said on Friday.

The deputy commissioner warned of strict legal action against individuals or groups who would violate the orders. The restrictions would remain in place till Monday.

Related Topics

Pakistan Firing Abbottabad August

Recent Stories

EDGE signs strategic agreement with Brazilian Aero ..

EDGE signs strategic agreement with Brazilian Aero Engine Developer, Turbomachin ..

11 minutes ago
 UAE sends 13 tonnes of food supplies to Chad as pa ..

UAE sends 13 tonnes of food supplies to Chad as part of its humanitarian support ..

11 minutes ago
 AG Punjab develops advance pension payment system

AG Punjab develops advance pension payment system

12 minutes ago
 Safe City conducts evaluation of 1600 private came ..

Safe City conducts evaluation of 1600 private cameras in Islamabad

13 minutes ago
 Climate activists briefly block Rhine traffic in B ..

Climate activists briefly block Rhine traffic in Basel

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan High Commissioner in London commends mino ..

Pakistan High Commissioner in London commends minorities' role in nation-buildin ..

13 minutes ago
Gold rates dip by Rs 400 to Rs 222,400 per tola

Gold rates dip by Rs 400 to Rs 222,400 per tola

13 minutes ago
 Arrangement continue for Independence Day celebrat ..

Arrangement continue for Independence Day celebration in Dir Upper

13 minutes ago
 DGPR celebrates national minorities day

DGPR celebrates national minorities day

16 minutes ago
 Pak-China joint lab for ecosystem restoration, sus ..

Pak-China joint lab for ecosystem restoration, sustainable development inaugurat ..

18 minutes ago
 Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS ..

Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. D ..

18 minutes ago
 May-9 vandalism: ATC dismisses interim bail of Imr ..

May-9 vandalism: ATC dismisses interim bail of Imran in 7 cases

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan