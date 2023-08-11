Section 144 imposed in Abbottabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :The district administration of Abbottabad has imposed Section 144 in the city for peaceful and smooth holding of the Azadi Prade on August 13 & 14 at the Pakistan Minitary academy Kakul.

The restrictions imposed on activities under Section 144, included protests, firing, mining and blasting, flying of drones and quadcopters, and opening of shops in the vicinity of Ilyasi Gate and PMA Kakul, a notification said on Friday.

The deputy commissioner warned of strict legal action against individuals or groups who would violate the orders. The restrictions would remain in place till Monday.