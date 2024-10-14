(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Monday has announced the enforcement of Section 144 to ensure law and order during the President's Parade scheduled for October 19, 2024. This order is effective immediately, and violators will face legal action under Section 188.

This measure aims to prevent any untoward incidents and is deemed necessary for public safety and the protection of life and property.

In a meeting held on October 8, 2024, recommendations were made to impose various restrictions, including a complete ban on protest gatherings and demonstrations from October 14 to 19.

Additionally, there will be a ban on firing and explosions during the same period, along with a prohibition on the use of loudspeakers within a 5-kilometer radius of Kakul from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

The restrictions also include a ban on drones and kite flying from October 14 to 19. Shops near the PMA Kakul's Elias Gate will be closed on October 17 and 19, and parking at petrol/CNG stations will not be allowed. Furthermore, there will be complete restrictions on the movement of Afghan nationals near PMA Road on October 19, 2024.