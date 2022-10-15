Section 144 imposed in Abbottabad district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :The district administration Abbottabad under section 144 has imposed ban on public gathering within limits of the district.

Besides open sale of petroleum, the ban had also been imposed on sale of rallies, public meetings and car parking on undesignated places, said a district administration spokesman, adding it had been imposed as part of enhancing security measures for a period of 15 days, .

The district administration also warned of strict action against those found guilty of flouting the order, he added.