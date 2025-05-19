Open Menu

Section 144 Imposed In And Around Luari Sharif, Badin From 7th To 11th Zul-Hajj

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Section 144 Imposed in and Around Luari Sharif, Badin from 7th to 11th Zul-Hajj

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Commissioner Hyderabad Division, Bilal Ahmed Memon, has imposed Section 144 CrPC in Luari Sharif village and its surrounding five-mile radius in District Badin from 7th to 11th Zul-Hajj, 1446 A.H/ 2025, following recommendations from the Deputy Commissioner and Senior Superintendent of Police Badin.

According to official correspondence, followers of the Dargha Luari Sharif shrine are expected to gather in large numbers during these dates, raising concerns and creating an impression of Mock Hajj, which could potentially disturb public order and peace in the area.

The notification strictly prohibits all forms of gatherings, processions, of five or more persons, entry of outsiders into Luari Sharif, carrying or displaying of weapons, sticks, stones, wearing caps associated with sectarian groups, chanting religious slogans or songs, delivering speeches, and distributing or displaying posters and pamphlets that may incite public sentiment.

Police officers not below the rank of Inspector are authorized to register cases under Section 188 PPC against any violation of this order.

The divisional administration has urged the public to fully cooperate with the authorities to maintain law and order during the sensitive period.

Recent Stories

PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectora ..

PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectorate of Mines App

11 minutes ago
 vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; ..

Vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; A Powerful Combination of Long ..

17 minutes ago
 1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training ..

1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training and scholarship programs

22 minutes ago
 Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 R ..

Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..

3 hours ago
 George Washington University student accuses admin ..

George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play ov ..

Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

8 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

21 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..

21 hours ago
 PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by tw ..

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan