Section 144 Imposed In And Around Luari Sharif, Badin From 7th To 11th Zul-Hajj
Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2025 | 04:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Commissioner Hyderabad Division, Bilal Ahmed Memon, has imposed Section 144 CrPC in Luari Sharif village and its surrounding five-mile radius in District Badin from 7th to 11th Zul-Hajj, 1446 A.H/ 2025, following recommendations from the Deputy Commissioner and Senior Superintendent of Police Badin.
According to official correspondence, followers of the Dargha Luari Sharif shrine are expected to gather in large numbers during these dates, raising concerns and creating an impression of Mock Hajj, which could potentially disturb public order and peace in the area.
The notification strictly prohibits all forms of gatherings, processions, of five or more persons, entry of outsiders into Luari Sharif, carrying or displaying of weapons, sticks, stones, wearing caps associated with sectarian groups, chanting religious slogans or songs, delivering speeches, and distributing or displaying posters and pamphlets that may incite public sentiment.
Police officers not below the rank of Inspector are authorized to register cases under Section 188 PPC against any violation of this order.
The divisional administration has urged the public to fully cooperate with the authorities to maintain law and order during the sensitive period.
