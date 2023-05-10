UrduPoint.com

Section 144 Imposed In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2023 | 04:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :The Balochistan government on Wednesday imposed section 144 in the province to maintain law and order.

According to a notification by the Department of Home and Tribal Affairs of the Government of Balochistan, Section 144 has been implemented throughout the province, under which processions, rallies and gatherings of more than five people as well as display of weapons have been banned.

"This ban will be effective for 15 days," the notification further read.

