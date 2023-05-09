Section 144 imposed in Balochistan to maintain peace: langu

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Section 144 has been implemented throughout Balochistan by the provincial government to maintain the law and order situation on Tuesday.

In this regard, Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu issued orders to the law enforcement agencies and said that Article 144 was implemented throughout Balochistan including Quetta.

In any case, the situation will not be allowed to deteriorate, he added.

He said that the situation in Balochistan was peaceful saying that protest was everyone's right within the law.

He said that full action would be taken against those evil elements involved in violent incidents.