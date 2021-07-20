Section 144 imposed in Bannu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bannu Tuesday imposed section 144 across the district and banned display of arms, aerial firing and firecrackers on the eve of Eid ul Adha.

A notification issued here said that one-wheeling, over speeding, use of tinted glasses in the vehicles, all sort of public gatherings and no use of face masks in public would also be banned, while the violators would be dealt under section 188, it warned.