UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Section 144 Imposed In Bannu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 seconds ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 11:50 AM

Section 144 imposed in Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bannu Tuesday imposed section 144 across the district and banned display of arms, aerial firing and firecrackers on the eve of Eid ul Adha.

A notification issued here said that one-wheeling, over speeding, use of tinted glasses in the vehicles, all sort of public gatherings and no use of face masks in public would also be banned, while the violators would be dealt under section 188, it warned.

Related Topics

Firing Bannu Vehicles All

Recent Stories

This Eid, Careem launches a new ride for your goat ..

10 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 20, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanged Eid Al Adha greetings ..

11 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings to UAE l ..

13 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings to UAE ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.