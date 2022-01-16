Section 144 imposed in Bannu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Bannu Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi Sunday imposed section 144 in the context of anti-polio campaign starting from January 17 by banning double riding on motorcycles, aerial firing, display of weapons, use of tinted windows in vehicles and unregistered motorcycles in Bannu district.

Under section 144 of the Criminal Code, immediate ban is imposed for a period of 10 days. Violators of this order will be prosecuted under Section 188 of the Penal Code of Pakistan. This was officially announced here Sunday.