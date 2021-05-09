Section 144 imposed in Bannu district to curb Covid-19

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Bannu Muhammad Zubair Niazi Sunday ordered for enforcement of section 144 for one month in Bannu district and violators would be prosecuted under section 188.

He also imposed ban on all public activities under section 144 to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The citizens will be banned from sitting in front of houses and shops, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Walking in streets will also be banned and implementation of SOPs on essentials shops will be mandatory, it added. Motorcycle one-wheeling, car fun, speeding and dangerous stunts, display of weapons in public, aerial firing and use of firecrackers will also be banned.