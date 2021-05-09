UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Section 144 Imposed In Bannu District To Curb Covid-19

Umer Jamshaid 15 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 04:20 PM

Section 144 imposed in Bannu district to curb Covid-19

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Bannu Muhammad Zubair Niazi Sunday ordered for enforcement of section 144 for one month in Bannu district and violators would be prosecuted under section 188.

He also imposed ban on all public activities under section 144 to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The citizens will be banned from sitting in front of houses and shops, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Walking in streets will also be banned and implementation of SOPs on essentials shops will be mandatory, it added. Motorcycle one-wheeling, car fun, speeding and dangerous stunts, display of weapons in public, aerial firing and use of firecrackers will also be banned.

Related Topics

Firing Bannu Car Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etihad Rail manufactures sleepers locally with glo ..

6 hours ago

Researchers at UAE University accomplish breakthro ..

7 hours ago

Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecutio ..

8 hours ago

Crescent Enterprises to double its investments in ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders housing loans for Emirati ..

8 hours ago

Tabreed reports AED85.5 million net profit in Q1&# ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.