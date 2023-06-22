Section 144 imposed in Dera during Eid days

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Mansoor Arshad has imposed Section 144 in the district with immediate effect to ensure the protection of life and property of the people and to prevent any untoward incident during Eid-ul-Azha.

According to a notification issued by the district administration, the collection of sacrificial animals' skins by the proscribed organizations would be banned.

A complete ban was imposed on display of arms, aerial firing, fireworks, and sale of petrol in open bottles.

There would also be a ban on use of sound systems, loudspeakers and wall chalking in streets and public places besides playing audio-video cassettes containing hatred and sectarianism and printing of such material would also be prohibited.

Moreover, the use of boats by the people to cross the river during the Eid days is also forbidden. Strict legal action would be taken against those who violate Section 144, the notification added.